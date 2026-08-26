Panjab University students' poll: Candidate faints, final list delayed amid protests

The pressure of the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections has not only taken a toll on the contesting candidates but also on the university staff.

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While one of the candidates contesting for the top post fainted during campaigning, the university authorities struggled to release the final list of contesting candidates at the scheduled time on Tuesday.

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As per the announced schedule, the university had to display the final list of contesting candidates by 2.30 pm. However, the list was finally made public at 6.36 pm, amid a controversy.

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On Monday, the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI) had held a protest after the candidature of their presidential candidate was cancelled.

While the protest continued on Tuesday, another controversy erupted after specially-abled representative of the Ambedkar Students’ Forum (ASF) sought age relaxation.

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The representatives held a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office and submitted a request for age relaxation. “Last year, the university authorities did the same. They had assured us that they would look into our demands. However, the authorities repeated the same this year. We were kept in the dark,” said a supporter.

Ahead of the release of the final list, student outfits conducted canvassing across the university campus, and some of the groups even held shows of strength in hostels. Sath presidential candidate Darshpreet Singh was rushed to a university dispensary after he fainted during canvassing at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS).

However, he soon joined the party’s campaign after receiving medical assistance. The focus, thereafter, shifted to the south campus, where political groups held massive shows of strength by introducing their agendas for the upcoming elections.

The canvassing then shifted back to the main campus, where the ABVP and the NSUI interacted with students of the University of Business School (UBS) and the Department of Laws.

Security concerns

With election day drawing near, security concerns surfaced.

While there is a complete ban on the entry of outsiders during the election period, several people were seen moving around the campus in vehicles with their number plates removed.

Most of the vehicles appeared to be registered in other states. Since the announcement of the elections, the university has been grappling with traffic congestion and the entry of outsiders. Heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening further worsened the traffic situation.