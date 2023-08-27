Panjab University Syndicate gives nod to appointment of returning officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The Panjab University Syndicate approved the framing of a template and parameters for assessment and evaluation of temporary and guest faculty before granting them extensions beyond one semester. The House also gave its nod to the appointment of the Returning Officer for the Election of Ordinary Fellows-2024.

Currently, a report pertaining to the performance and conduct of the guest faculty is prepared at the end of an academic session. A committee formed to discuss the issue submitted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has increased the maximum limit of the honorarium for the guest faculty to Rs 50,000, with Rs 1,500 to be paid for each lecture. The faculty members are also supposed to contribute to departmental activities and research work.

The Syndicate also gave the green light to the appointment of the university registrar as the Returning Officer for the Election of Ordinary Fellows-2024. The House also approved minutes of various selection and screening-cum-evaluation committees. The body also approved the hike in the budget head of the Youth Welfare Fund for the financial year 2023–24. Under the budget, the committee has recommended an increase in the current budget for participation in inter-university, state or north-zone and national events to Rs 80,000 from the existing Rs 40,000. Likewise, the travel allowance for participation in these events has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and the budget for costumes has been hiked to Rs 30,000 from the existing Rs 20,000. The entitlement for a community mess during youth camp tours has also been raised from Rs 200 per student to Rs 250.

Names approved for various chairs

The Syndicate approved the recommendation of the names of Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari — the Director of GB Pant, Social Science Institute, Jhusi, Allahabad — for the Dr Ambedkar chair and Prof Sachidananda Mohanty — Professor of English, Odisha — for the Sri Aurobindo chair.

The House approved the minutes of a committee that was formed to determine the fee a candidate would be charged while applying for the teaching posts advertised by the university.

The panel’s recommendation for charging Rs 2,000 (up from existing Rs 375) for the general category, Rs 1,000 (currently Rs 150) for the SC/ST category and Rs 1,000 (up from Rs 185) for the PwD category has been approved.

Seat for transgender student approved

The House approved the recommendation (current agenda item No. 1) of the Admission Facilitation Committee regarding the reservation of a seat for one transgender student at Panjab University. A committee will be formed to decide the modalities.

One transgender person had applied for admission to the MSc Stem Cell and Tissue Engineering Department. The House approved the minutes of the sixth and seventh meetings of the Affiliation Committee and gave its nod to the discontinuation of the MEd Course at Guru Gobind Singh College of Education, Giddarbaha, Sri Muktsar Sahib, from the academic session 2023–24.

#Panjab University Chandigarh