Panjab University Syndicate stamp on new DSW’s appointment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The Panjab University Syndicate today approved the appointment of Prof Jatinder Grover as the new Dean of Student Welfare (DSW). He will take charge on February 6.

The Syndicate also approved extension to officiating Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig from the University Institute of Engineering & Technology, as Dean of University Instruction (DUI) till October 31 this year.

Meanwhile, the House approved fixation of dates for meetings of faculties, which is to be held in March for the purpose of election of various boards of studies (undergraduate and post-graduate) for the term April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2025.

The Syndicate approved the nomination of two eminent jurists on the Research Degree Committee in Law for two years (from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024). Justice Jasbir Singh and Justice Hari Pal Verma have been appointed on the panel.

Meanwhile, Prof Vig extended gratitude to Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India and Chancellor, Panjab University, for her appointment to the top post. “The Chancellor of this historic university has reposed confidence in me for the discharge of the duties of the office of the VC,” said Prof Vig, the first woman VC of the university.