Panjab University Syndicate to take up graft case

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 20

The row over alleged corruption in the hiring of multi-tasking staff on the Panjab University (PU) campus is set to resurface as the PU Syndicate will discuss the delay in submitting the report to the UT Administration in its meeting on September 23.

The PU Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) and a committee formed under the chairmanship of Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain had recommended the lodging of an FIR against a junior engineer (JE) for allegedly taking a bribe on the promise of providing a job through an outsourcing agency. However, some fellows raised questions about the alleged delay by the university in submitting the report to the UT Administration for further action.

Some sources familiar with the matter claimed that the authorities had submitted the CVO’s report in its entirety, but partial recommendations from the Jain-led committee were submitted to the administration. The matter, which rocked the campus, had allegedly occurred right under the nose of former Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar, who was accused of taking no action over the graft allegations.

On August 24 last year, Roshan Lal, a helper (multi-tasking staff), had filed a complaint with the Executive Engineer-I, PU Construction Office, claiming that a JE had demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from him to get him a job in the office. Lal had already coughed up Rs 20,000. But the JE allegedly threatened to have him sacked if he would not pay the remainder of the amount.

