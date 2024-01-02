Panjab University table calendar focuses on SDGs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, along with DUI Prof Rumina Sethi, today released a table calendar, integrating environment with societal insights.

It has been designed on the theme of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is a collaborative effort of Dr Jaspreet Kaur, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, and Dr Gaurav Gaur, chairperson, Centre for Social Work.

“This innovative calendar represents a harmonious blend of scientific insights and societal perception,” said the VC. She added that the calendar was a visual delight with breathtaking photographs shot by Dr Gaurav Gaur using a mobile phone camera.

Prof Rumina Sethi said, “Dr Gaur has remarkably applied his photographic proficiency and creative mind to raise awareness about the SDGs to inspire a collective commitment to a sustainable future.”

Prof Prof Anju Suri, Dean, Faculty of Arts, was also present during the release. The dignitaries appreciated the celebration of the fusion of science and societal consciousness to propel people towards a more sustainable and equitable world.

The calendar is prepared under the environment education programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and funded by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, the state nodal agency.

#Environment #Panjab University Chandigarh