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Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University Teachers’ Association poll deferred to October 28 over fee anomalies

Panjab University Teachers’ Association poll deferred to October 28 over fee anomalies

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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In a notice, PUTA said the earlier postponement was necessitated by technical issues at State Bank of India (SBI), which resulted in certain membership-fee transactions being reversed and subsequently re-processed. File
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The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections for 2026-27, earlier scheduled for September 30, have been postponed to October 28 following discrepancies in membership-fee transactions, the association announced on Wednesday.

In a notice, PUTA said the earlier postponement was necessitated by technical issues at State Bank of India (SBI), which resulted in certain membership-fee transactions being reversed and subsequently re-processed. This led to discrepancies in the final membership records.

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The association said complaints regarding possible double deductions of membership fees, as well as cases where SBI could not process reversals due to insufficient balance in the accounts concerned, have now been resolved. The transactions have subsequently been reconciled and verified, it said.

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Considering the number of holidays, particularly during the Dussehra festival in October, PUTA has scheduled the elections for October 28, allowing potential candidates sufficient time to prepare for the electoral process.

PUTA said the membership list and a revised election schedule, including the date for filing nominations, would be released subsequently.

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The notice was issued by PUTA president Amarjit Singh Naura and secretary Mritunjay Kumar.

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