Panjab University Teachers’ Association seeks Vice-President’s intervention over enhancement of age of superannuation

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has sought the intervention of the Vice-President of India and PU Chancellor regarding enhancement in the age of superannuation of faculty from 60 years to 65 years.

In a submission, PUTA referred to amendments in the university calendar for enhancing the age of superannuation as per the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2010, passed by Parliament.

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“Since the regulations became part of the UGC Act, 1956, amendments to the provisions regarding the age of superannuation of teachers were to be carried out statutorily by all higher educational institutions, including Panjab University,” PUTA said in a letter.

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“Though the regulations are mandatory, the states were later given relaxation in the matter of the age of superannuation in the case of teachers of state universities, whose service conditions came under the jurisdiction of state legislatures. But there is no such relaxation in the case of teachers working in the institutions in UTs,” it added.