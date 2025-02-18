DT
PT
Panjab University teachers meet Dhankhar

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:08 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
PU VC Prof Renu Vig, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PUTA president and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura and Mritunjay Kumar at a meeting in Mohali on Monday.
Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) raised key issues with the Chancellor and Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, including the release of funds for arrears and the enhancement of the superannuation age for teachers, at a meeting held today at IISER, Mohali.

The PUTA leadership of Amarjit Singh Naura, president, and Mritunjay Kumar, secretary, thanked the Chancellor for his support in securing funds for arrears following the implementation of revised UGC pay scales from January 1, 2016. The funds are expected to be released soon, allowing the university to clear arrears of its teachers and staff.

Additionally, PUTA requested the Chancellor’s assistance in raising the superannuation age of teachers to 65 years, a matter that has been unresolved despite a decision by the university Senate in 2011. The Chancellor assured his full support and commitment on the issue.

The meeting, which also included Vice Chancellor of Panjab University Renu Vig, was considered an important step in addressing the concerns of the teaching community.

