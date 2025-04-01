Panjab University tightens security, restricts campus access to authorised personnel

Starting April 2, the Panjab University campuses in Chandigarh’s Sectors 14 and 25 will have restricted entry, allowing only students, employees, and stakeholders to enter the premises, as per the notification shared by the university on its official X account.

As part of the new protocol, all individuals will be required to carry and display their identity cards at all times while on campus. This measure ensures that only authorised personnel have access to the university’s facilities and resources.