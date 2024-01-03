Panjab University to collaborate with Alberta varsities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Panjab University (PU) is taking significant steps towards global academic collaboration by initiating partnerships with universities around the world. In this regard, Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Alberta, Canada, met Prof Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, PU.

Highlighting the importance of global collaborations in the education sector, the minister affirmed commitment to establish cooperative initiatives that would positively impact students, faculty and academic communities in both nations.

Prof Renu Vig echoed a resolute commitment to broaden international collaborations while underscoring the potential of implementing the National Education Policy. She emphasised that such implementation could catalyse academic exchange, foster research partnerships and elevate educational environment.

