Panjab University to introduce inter-zonal sports meets for Punjab colleges

To ensure greater participation in inter-college championships, the Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, is introducing inter-zonal competitions for Punjab colleges affiliated with the university.

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The state will be divided into three zones — Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Fazilka (Abohar). Zonal meets will be organised to encourage participation in various sporting events.

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The top eight performers in individual events and the top four teams in team events at inter-zonal tournaments will compete in inter-college competitions in their respective sporting disciplines. The colleges affiliated with the university in Chandigarh will not be part of these inter-zonal tournaments.

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A restructured event schedule will be implemented from the current academic session.

Notably, the university’s inter-college tournaments have witnessed low participation. In some sports, the number of participants has remained below 12, while in certain events, it has even dropped to single digits.

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The university has over 200 affiliated colleges across Chandigarh and Punjab. The university had last won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy in the 2020-21 session before the criteria to award the trophy were changed, shifting it to the university securing the overall top finish in the Khelo India University Games.

“The decision has been taken after consulting various principals and the Vice Chancellor of the university. The sole motive behind introducing a restructured programme is to ensure better participation in inter-college meets. The more the number of players, the better the competition. It will also help build a sporting culture in the university,” said Rakesh Malik, Director, Directorate of Sports, Panjab University.

The university, which has produced international players and Olympians, has been facing challenges while competing against private universities. Recently, the university disqualified 26 players across various disciplines from representing the institution in future events.

The step was taken to discourage players from using the university’s platform to make individual gains or stopping the registered players from dropping out of the main tournaments and play for other universities. The list included two table tennis players and four boxers.

Notably, 13 players from the PU were found playing inter-college events from Chandigarh, while representing other universities at the All India Inter-University Championships.