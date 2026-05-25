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Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to observe vehicle-free day on Wednesdays in view of PM Modi’s appeal to save fuel

Panjab University to observe vehicle-free day on Wednesdays in view of PM Modi’s appeal to save fuel

PU forms task force to lead ‘Save Fuel’ campaign, promote carpooling

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:29 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Panjab University. (File photo for representation)
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Following the UT administration and keeping in view the appeal of the Prime Minister, the Panjab University (PU) has decided to observe a vehicle-free day at the PU campus on every Wednesday.

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The university has decided to constitute a task force to encourage the ‘Save Fuel’ campaign and promote sustainable mobility practices across the two PU campuses.

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The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, in which the Dean University Instruction (DUI) Prof Meenakshi Goyal, Registrar Prof YP Verma, Finance and Development Officer (FDO) Dr Vikram Nayyar, Dean Student Welfare (DSW) Prof YK Rawal, President of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) Prof Amarjit Naura, Director Public Relations (DPR) Dr Vineet Punia and representative of PUSA participated.

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The university has appealed to students and teaching/non-teaching employees not to use their vehicles on every Wednesday and instead use the free shuttle bus service and e-rickshaw facility, available at nominal charges within the campus (Sector-14 and Sector-25), to commute in the campuses and observe a vehicle-free day every Wednesday.

The task force will sensitise students, faculty members and employees about fuel conservation and environmentally responsible transport practices. The task force will also engage with student leaders and various university bodies to ensure wider participation in the campaign and promote awareness regarding clean and sustainable transportation.

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PU Vice Chancellor Prof Renu has appealed to students, faculty and staff members to adopt carpooling and make greater use of public transport and electric vehicles in line with the appeal made by PM Modi for reducing fuel consumption and promoting sustainable living.

She has also emphasised the need to encourage vehicle-free movement inside the campus, especially on Wednesdays and called for collective participation in making the university campus greener and less polluted.

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