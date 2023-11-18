Panjab University top brass recalls his contribution

Chandigarh, November 17
A pall of gloom descended on Panjab University following the demise of Dr BN Goswamy, founding chairperson of the Department of Fine Arts, and Professor Emeritus (Art History), Panjab University.
An icon for art historians and scholars, Dr Goswamy was the brain behind the setting up of Museum of Fine Arts on the campus and its collection of priceless works of art.
Prof Renu Thakur of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology said, “There would be no other BN Goswamy. He was of the kind who would try to keep artists in the forefront and not just the art created by them.”
Prof Paru Bal Sidhu, chairperson, Department of History, said, “My association with him goes back to my childhood years as he was my father’s friend. When I joined Panjab University, he told my seniors to look after me.”
