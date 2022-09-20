Panjab University wardens asked to ensure girls' safety

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 19

In the wake of the Chandigarh University incident, the Panjab University (PU) authorities have asked all hostel wardens to ensure the safety of women residents.

The wardens have been asked to ensure CCTVs in the hostel lobbies are functional and to check for any unwanted material inside all washrooms, as a precaution. They have also been asked to sensitise students to the issue and to extend all help in case any hostel resident faces such situation.

“We have asked the wardens to ensure a proper fear-free environment at all hostels, specially which house women students. A proper checking of the washrooms and other areas was carried out today and the exercise will continue in the coming days. The wardens were also asked to sensitise the hostel residents to the pros and cons of indulging in any activity, which could cost them their future,” said a senior functionary of the PU, while seeking anonymity.

“The authorities usually keep an eye on such issues. However, as a precautionary step, the women residents at hostels are asked to be aware. The incident at Chandigarh University is really shocking. But at the same time, students should be told about the bad outcome of such unwanted activities,” said a warden.

Sources claimed the university was likely to form a panel comprising women faculty which would keep a regular check on the women’s hostels on the campus. “There’s no harm in taking precautionary measures. Timely action can prevent many untoward incidents,” added another senior functionary.

SFS backs CU students

Chandigarh: A political outfit of Panjab University, Students For Society (SFS), organised a protest in the girls’ hostel complex in support of girl students of Chandigarh University (CU) and against the CU authorities. “It’s a shameful act on the part of the authorities that instead of resolving the issue sensibly, they tried to suppress the matter and behaved autocratically,” said Sandeep, president of the SFS.

