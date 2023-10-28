Panjab University’s another shot at ‘car-free’ day receives mixed response

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, October 27

Then VC of Panjab University RC Sobti first mooted the proposal for a greener campus in 2007 by observing the first Monday of every month as a “vehicle-free” day, but the idea failed to gain momentum. The vehicular traffic then was substantially less, dependence on vehicles was little and acceptance to the idea minimal.

Today, with a drastic increase in vehicular traffic, such moves have gained acceptance. Witnessing a rise in the number of cars moving around the campus, Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig last month announced that last Friday of every month would be observed as a “car-free” day, and today was the second such day.

NSS programme coordinator Parveen Goyal said, “Outsiders or students from other colleges were not allowed to enter the campus on cars.” A few of them parked their cars at Gate No. 1, others disappointingly left the campus.

Though the authorities claimed that everyone, including the teaching and non-teaching staff and students, cooperated, the Rose Garden, History Department, Library parking lots were full. This was mainly due to a seminar which was attended by high-profile personalities, said Goyal.

#Panjab University Chandigarh