Prof Namita Gupta, Dean, Student Welfare (Women), and a professor at the Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Panjab University, has been invited to participate in the 55th international programme on Human Rights and the Spirit of Resistance, organised by the René Cassin Foundation, International Institute of Human Rights, Strasbourg, from July 13 to 17.

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The programme brings together scholars, legal practitioners and human rights experts from across the world to deliberate on contemporary challenges in human rights and humanitarian law.

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