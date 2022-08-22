Panjab University’s XEN, SDO sentenced to 4 years in jail in 2010 bribery case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 22

Panjab University’s executive engineer (XEN) Satish Kumar Padam and sub-divisional officer (SDO) Nand Lal Kaushal were sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday here by a CBI court in a 2010 bribery case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on both of them.

The bribery case relates to construction work at the Panjab University. CBI booked Satish Kumar and Nand Lal Kaushal under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2010 on the complaint of a contractor.

In his complaint to the CBI, contractor Pradeep said his company had undertaken certain repair and maintenance work of the Administrative Block at the university, which was allotted to him for Rs 35,73,000.

He said the work was being supervised by Satish Kumar and Nand Lal Kaushal. Pradeep alleged that on July 1, 2010, while handing over a cheque of Rs 10,46,000, Nand Lal Kaushal asked him to meet Satish for the balance payment and give him a bribe of Rs 35,000. Pradeep alleged that Nand Lal also threatened him that in case he did not pay a bribe, his next bill will not be prepared.

Pradeep then submitted a written complaint to CBI, Chandigarh, which laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed and a bribe amount of Rs 35,000 was recovered from him.

The CBI arrested the accused after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. After completion of the investigation, the CBI submitted the challan against the accused.

The Court framed the charges to which the accused pleaded not guilty. After hearing the arguments, the court today held both the accused guilty and sentenced them.