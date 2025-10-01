Panjab varsity students hold protest outside VC’s office

Several students gathered outside the Panjab University Vice Chancellor’s office to register their protest against the submission of a controversial affidavit. Some visually impaired students also joined the protest.

Prof Manjeet Singh, SP Singh, Dr Pyare Lal Garg, Advocate Amarjeet and Prof Jatinder addressed the students. The students carried signed petitions and a memorandum to be presented to the university authorities, but their concerns were met with silence. “Throughout the day, the university administration engaged in delaying tactics, repeatedly claiming that officials would arrive in 5-10 minutes. The Vice Chancellor, DUI and Registrar failed to meet the students. Ironically, the VC was unavailable to meet the protesting students, but attended a function at UILS in the evening,” said a protesting student.

A joint statement by the protesting students claimed, “Despite fear mongering and intimidation attempts, students turned up in large numbers. They were pressured not to participate in the protest. The chairpersons directed students to stay away. Additionally, local tent houses were instructed by the university not to provide tents or mattresses to the protesters.”