Panjab varsity tops list of property tax defaulters

Panjab University has the dubious distinction of being the city’s top property tax defaulter, followed by the IT Park Chandigarh and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The information was provided by the Municipal Corporation (MC) in response to a question by councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu had asked civic body officials to provide the list of top 20 defaulters in the city. According to the information provided by the MC Joint Commissioner, Panjab University has the highest outstanding amount of Rs 68.85 crore. Meanwhile, IT Park and PGIMER owe the civic body Rs 45 crore and Rs 23.1 crore, respectively. Notably, the PGIMER had recently deposited Rs 11 crore with the civic body.

Other defaulters include Chief Engineer which owes Rs 16.55 crore, Golf Club Rs 12.2 crore, Punjab Engineering College Rs 10.91 crore , NITTTR Rs 3.13 crore, Railway Station Rs 2.98 crore, Defense Estates, Sector 9, Rs 1.86 crore, PGI Rs 1.58 crore, Plot No. 179-180, Industrial Area Phase-1 Rs 1.19 crore.

Besides, the Sector 26 Sabzi Mandi has pending dues worth Rs 1.18 crore, Hotel James Plaza Limited Rs 1.17 crore, Taj Hotel Rs 1.15 crore, Anand Theatre Rs 80.42 lakh, PEC Rs 57.90 lakh, Golf Range Rs 55.8 lakh, Haryana PWP, Plot No. 12, Sector 33-A Rs 54.80 lakh, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 29, Rs 51.85 lakh and Executive Engineer, CPWD, Sector 7, Rs 40.72 lakh.

MC steps up recovery efforts

To recover the dues, the MC has started issuing notices to defaulters under Section 138 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act (Extension to Chandigarh) Act, 1994. The Act empowers the Municipal Commissioner to attach and sell defaulters’ properties if the dues are not paid after notices being served.

Meanwhile, the MC has also intensified its efforts to recover the outstanding amount from defaulters.

Sources from the civic body said over 100 notices have been issued to defaulters for recovery of over Rs 10 crore. They added that of the total Rs 180 crore dues, over Rs 100 crore amount is under litigation or is disputed.

A civic body official said defaulters are given one month’s time for paying the amount, failing which it will start attaching their properties.

The MC has made the record property tax collection of Rs 76 crore in last three months.