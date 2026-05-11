Panjab varsity win overall title in rowing meet

The Panjab University men and women teams won the All India Inter University Rowing Championships at Sukhna Lake on Sunday.

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On the concluding day of the meet, the host team won gold in the Women Coxless Pair. Jaismeen Kaur and Jashanpreet Kaur clocked 1:42.96 to claim the top spot. The pair of Sanju Kumari and Anushka Patel from Chandigarh University, Gharuan, won the silver (1:49.12), while Daya Devadas and Kruthy Remya (1:50.44) of the University of Kerala bagged the bronze.

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In the women’s Coxless Four, the University of Kerala team comprising Vijina Mol B, Arundathi VJ, Angel Mariya Raju and Vismaya Bipin claimed the gold by clocking 1:37.59, while Jaismeen Kaur, Jashanpreet Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur and Priya Thakur of Panjab University (1:42.62) and Rabindranath Tagore University team of Rajnandini, Ankita Uikey, Babli Lavariya and Pooja Bhati (1:51.5) claimed the silver and bronze, respectively.

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Rabindranath Tagore University won the Light Weight Men Coxless Four event, as Amit Uikey, Ayush Tumram, Vivek Maran and Udayraj Singh Chouhan clocked 1:25.47. The hosts Abhi, Anshul Kumar, Arshdeep and Sahil of the PU won the silver in 1:29.17, while the Savitribai Phule University, Pune, team of Morade Omkar, Shete Kunal, Chaudhari Roshan and Thapa Ashish finished third in 1:35.12. Diksha Kushwaha clocked 1:58.42 claimed the gold medal for Chandigarh University in the Women’s Single Scull event, followed by Neha (2:03.30) of PU at second spot, and Komala SM (2:08.48) of Visvesvaraya Technological University at third.

In the men’s Coxless Four, Gurpreet Shah, Arvinder Singh Masih, Amandeep Singh and Priyanshpreet Singh of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, won the gold medal in 1:25.32, closely followed by the host team of Gurpreet Singh, Tinku, Iqbal Singh and Adesh Pratap Singh in 1:25.77 and Adinath TJ, Sachu Suresh, Sooraj S and Adwaid JP Nambiar of University of Kerala (1:26.60). The PU Women Quadruple Scull team of Ritu Rani, Nikita Rawat, Palak Jokta and Neha claimed the top podium position in 1:43.73. The Savitribai Phule Pune University team comprising Khandbahale Jyoti, Ichale Sakshi, Sangale Akanksha and Nigal Akshada finished second (1:48.83) and Khushi, Vineeta Verma, Puti Verma and Shivani Uikey clocked 1:56.90 to bag third position for Rabindranath Tagore University.

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The Chandigarh University team of Monika Bhadoriya and P Sandhya Devi claimed the gold medal in the Light Weight Women Double Scull by clocking 1:49.20.

The Rabindranath Tagore University team won the men’s Quaderpull Scull (M4X) event in 1:21.11. The PU team came second position in 1:40.15, while the Savitribai Phule University team finished third by clocking 1:35.91.

In the women’s Double Scull, the PU team of Ritu Rani and Nikita Rawat claimed gold in 1:47.97, while in the Light Single Scull, Nilu Kumari (1:57.40), Rohini Priya S (1:59.54) and Neha (2.01.22) claimed medals. In the men’s Double Scull, the Chandigarh University team Asmit Antal and Rahul Rathor clocked 1:30.75 to bag the top honour, while the team of Savitribai Phule Pune University bagged the silver in 1:35.40 and the PU team clocked 2:52.6 to win the bronze medal.

Wushu team bags medals

Panjab University athletes bagged a rich haul of medals in the All India Inter-University Wushu Championship.

In Taolu event, Subhash Tomer won two gold medals and a bronze, while Krish, Jitender and Ankita bagged a bronze each. In Sanshou category, Himanshi won the gold in the 60kg category, while Roshni claimed the second position in the 52kg category. Yogesh clinched the bronze medal in the 75kg category. The university team also won the second overall (team) position in the men’s Taolu event, and third overall finish in the women’s Sanshou category.