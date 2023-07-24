Paperless MC House meeting a step closer

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 23

Mayor Anup Gupta’s idea of making the Municipal Corporation House paperless has started taking shape with the civic body proposing to install 60 tablets for councillors as well as officers.

The cost of the project, including tablets, software and electrical material, has been estimated at about Rs 72 lakh. The agenda in this respect will be presented at the House meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

As per the agenda, during House meetings, a large quantity of paper is used, which includes copies of agenda to be distributed to councillors. Further, manpower is required to circulate the agenda copies to all councillors and officials. It is submitted that to bring more efficiency and enhance digitalisation for a smooth working of House, there should be paperless meetings that are easier than ever nowadays.

“Many Houses such as the Himachal Vidhan Sabha and the Haryana Vidhan Sabha have started paperless meetings to streamline various processes,” says the agenda. Officials feel paperless meetings will ensure that there is no confusion or delay if a person fails to find a specific copy. It takes a lot of money to print a large number of copies of lengthy agendas. A digital solution will not only save time but also be a cost-friendly option.

Besides, a huge amount of paper will be saved, which will prove to be a milestone in the direction of going eco-friendly. All online papers can be accessed using the tabs, which will help carry out House proceedings in an effective manner, says the agenda.

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, the Mayor said, “Why print multiple sets of agenda. By introducing tablets, we can do our bit to preserve environment. It will also save a significant amount annually.” Chandigarh Tribune was the first to report about the idea of paperless MC House meetings in May.