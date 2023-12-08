Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

A Punjabi poetry recitation competition was organised for students of classes VI to VIII on the school premises. The themes discussed at the competition were humorous as well as in line with the common man’s life.
The Tribune School, Chandigarh
In the junior category of the All Rounder Classmate Competition, Mahi Mishra, a student of class VIII, has been selected as one of the top two contestants from the tricity. She was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000, along with a memento and a certificate. The principal, Rani Poddar, congratulated Mahi for this achievement and wished her the best for the forthcoming national competition.
AKSIPS Smart School, Mohali
Aastha, a student of Class X, has achieved the first position in the All-Rounder Classmate Competition in the triathlon. She is now set to participate in the national competition in Bangalore in January. Aastha has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for the achievement.
St Xavier’s High School, Mohali
The school celebrated National Navy Day with a special assembly. The assembly featured a short speech about the history of the Indian Navy, which was followed by a short quiz to enhance the knowledge of the students about the Indian Navy.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...