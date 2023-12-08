Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

A Punjabi poetry recitation competition was organised for students of classes VI to VIII on the school premises. The themes discussed at the competition were humorous as well as in line with the common man’s life.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

In the junior category of the All Rounder Classmate Competition, Mahi Mishra, a student of class VIII, has been selected as one of the top two contestants from the tricity. She was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000, along with a memento and a certificate. The principal, Rani Poddar, congratulated Mahi for this achievement and wished her the best for the forthcoming national competition.

AKSIPS Smart School, Mohali

Aastha, a student of Class X, has achieved the first position in the All-Rounder Classmate Competition in the triathlon. She is now set to participate in the national competition in Bangalore in January. Aastha has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for the achievement.

St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The school celebrated National Navy Day with a special assembly. The assembly featured a short speech about the history of the Indian Navy, which was followed by a short quiz to enhance the knowledge of the students about the Indian Navy.