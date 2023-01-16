Paramjit hits ton, helps Bihar score 293/7 on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

Batting at no. 6, Bihar’s Paramjit Singh posted a brilliant unbeaten century to trouble Chandigarh bowlers on the opening day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Patna. The hosts were playing at 293/7 at the draw of stumps. Paramjit remained unbeaten at 114 off 163 balls, with 20 boundaries.

After winning the toss, Chandigarh skipper Arjun Azad put the hosts to bat. Standing by the decision, Chandigarh bowlers performed well and packed half the side on 94 runs. Chandigarh pacer Mandeep Singh wrecked Bihar’s top order by dismissing Ankit Raj (0), Shivraj (0) and Triankamba (10). Mohammed Ashad, on the other end, claimed skipper Akash Raj (22) to reduce the side further to 67/4. Neil gave yet another blow to the hosts after claiming Sraman Nigrodh (48 off 66 balls, with nine boundaries) to reduce the half side for 94. However, Shashank Upadhyaya and Paramjit came up with a 179-run for the 6th wicket to rescue their team and touch the 273-run mark.

Mandeep once again came to the rescue of Chandigarh team and claimed Upadhyaya (76 off 150 balls, with seven boundaries). Ashad claimed his second success as he accounted for Himanshu Singh (14) at the team score of 292. Mandeep (4/52) remained the most successful wicket taker for the bowling side, followed by Ashad (2/40) and Neil (1/53).