Paramveer in tennis final

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 20

Punjab’s Paramveer Singh ousted Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar 6-0 6-0 to reach into the boys’ U-18 final during the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Ranking Championship.

In the second semifinal, Armaan Walia defeated Vishnu Mohan 6-4 6-4. In the girls’ U-18 semis, Tamanna Walia logged a comeback 4-6 6-3 6-1 win over Avishi Sharma, while Sherry Sharma defeated Ira Chadha 6-3 6-3.

#Mohali