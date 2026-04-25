Paras Health opens Paras MedCentre in Mohali

In a step towards expanding access to outpatient care, Paras Health has inaugurated its first Paras MedCentre in Mohali. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Vineet Aggarwal, Group COO, Paras Health; Dr Pankaj Mittal, Facility Director, Paras Health, Panchkula; and senior consultants from the organisation. The centre will provide consultations, diagnostics, and follow-up care, supported by visiting doctors from Paras Health Panchkula.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior dignitaries and healthcare professionals, along with representatives from corporates, PSUs, Resident Welfare Associations, and members of the local medical community in Mohali, as well as the Principal of Paragon Senior Secondary School.

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The centre will also see consultations by experienced specialists, bringing advanced medical care closer to the community.

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For residents of Mohali and the surrounding suburban areas around Panchkula, the facility reduces the need to travel long distances or depend on hospital visits for routine care. It is expected to improve access to timely and more affordable consultations, particularly for patients requiring regular follow-ups or ongoing treatment.

Speaking at the inauguration, Paras Health Group COO Aggarwal said, “The launch of our first Paras MedCentre in Mohali marks an important step in Paras Health’s journey towards decentralised and patient-first healthcare delivery. Our focus is on bringing specialist consultations closer to where patients live, making care more accessible, convenient, and continuous. This model will help us strengthen our presence in high-growth regions like the Tricity while addressing evolving healthcare needs at the community level.”

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Dr Pankaj Mittal added, “Access to timely specialist care continues to be one of the biggest gaps in urbanising regions. With the launch of our first Paras MedCentre in Mohali, we are bringing experienced specialists closer to the community. This helps patients seek care earlier, stay consistent with treatment, and manage their conditions better over time.”