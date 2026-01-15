DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Paras Health Panchkula successfully performs high-risk surgery in advanced stomach cancer

Paras Health Panchkula successfully performs high-risk surgery in advanced stomach cancer

Given the simultaneous involvement of multiple organs, the surgical team undertook an extensive 8-9 hour procedure

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:43 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Dr Rajan Sahu, Associate Director, Oncology, Paras Health.
Paras Health Panchkula has successfully performed a rare and highly complex Gastro-Colic Whipple surgery on a middle-aged male patient diagnosed with locally advanced stomach cancer involving multiple organs.

The patient had reached a critical stage, with the disease progressing despite prior treatment and only limited therapeutic options remaining.

In a press release, Dr Rajan Sahu, associate director (Oncology), Paras Health, said, “This case represented an advanced and particularly complex form of stomach cancer, marked by disease progression, multi-organ involvement, and complications related to prior stenting. Surgical decision-making in such scenarios is extremely challenging.”

Given the simultaneous involvement of multiple organs, the surgical team undertook an extensive 8-9 hour procedure.

Post-operative histopathological analysis confirmed an R0 resection, which means all cancerous tissue was completely removed with no cancer cells seen at the surgical margins.  

