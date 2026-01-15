Paras Health Panchkula successfully performs high-risk surgery in advanced stomach cancer
Paras Health Panchkula has successfully performed a rare and highly complex Gastro-Colic Whipple surgery on a middle-aged male patient diagnosed with locally advanced stomach cancer involving multiple organs.
The patient had reached a critical stage, with the disease progressing despite prior treatment and only limited therapeutic options remaining.
In a press release, Dr Rajan Sahu, associate director (Oncology), Paras Health, said, “This case represented an advanced and particularly complex form of stomach cancer, marked by disease progression, multi-organ involvement, and complications related to prior stenting. Surgical decision-making in such scenarios is extremely challenging.”
Given the simultaneous involvement of multiple organs, the surgical team undertook an extensive 8-9 hour procedure.
Post-operative histopathological analysis confirmed an R0 resection, which means all cancerous tissue was completely removed with no cancer cells seen at the surgical margins.
