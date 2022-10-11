Paras helps UTCA register first win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

All-round performance by Paras helped the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, log first win in the ongoing Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Chandigarh defeated Bengal by nine runs at Dehradun.

Chandigarh skipper Neel won the toss and put Bengal to bat first. Paras (3/16) and Evraj (3/21) claimed equal share of wickets as Bengal was bundled out for 104 runs in the 31 overs. Shubham (20) was the top scorer for the side.

In reply, Chandigarh lads also got off to a dismal start. The side was down to 59/4. However, skipper Neel, along with Paras, stitched a 33-run partnership to help the team come closer to the target. Neel (16) and Paras (14) remained the main scorers for the side. The side was playing at 92/6 when the match was halted due to poor light and Chandigarh was declared winner by nine runs (VJD method).

#Cricket