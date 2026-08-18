Parental role must for checking rising screen time among kids: PGI Expert

The rising screen time among children is no longer just a matter of habit, but reflects deeper changes in family routines, education systems and urban lifestyles, according to an expert from the PGIMER.

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Nidhi Chauhan, associate professor, Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, said children’s increased dependence on mobile phones and digital devices is driven by multiple social and environmental factors, rather than individual choice alone.

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While the PGI has observed growing concern around screen use, Chauhan stated that ongoing research at the PGI involving children aged between 2 and 5 years has examined links between screen exposure, sleep patterns, behaviour and physical activity. “The goal is not a completely screen-free childhood, but a balanced one,” she said.

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Parental behaviour is also playing a key role. Many parents, she said, increasingly use smartphones to manage children — either to calm them, feed them or keep them occupied. At the same time, reduced one-to-one interaction within families, busy work schedules and declining outdoor play opportunities are contributing to the trend. The Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated reliance on digital devices, she added.

Chauhan called for coordinated action from families, schools, healthcare professionals and policymakers to promote healthier digital habits, improve access to safe play spaces and regulate excessive digital engagement.