Parents flag traffic congestion outside schools in Sector 26, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 23
Demanding safety and well-being of their children, concerned parents of students from schools in Sector 26 here have raised urgent alarms regarding chaotic traffic situation in the area during pickup times.
A recent decision to prohibit parking in front of schools has inadvertently led to a surge in traffic chaos, leaving children vulnerable to potential accidents and health hazards. Parents were increasingly concerned as they face the prospect of receiving fines for parking violations, while their children were left exposed to harsh elements under the scorching sun.
The concentration of six educational institutions along the same road, coupled with its pivotal role as a major connection between Chandigarh and Panchkula, poses a significant challenge for traffic management. However, parents stress that it was the responsibility of the administration to prioritise safety of children and work towards finding viable solutions that cater to the interests of all stakeholders involved.
The parents have urged the Traffic Department and Department of Education to convene an emergency meeting to address the pressing issue. Proposed solutions given by the parents include establishment of designated pickup points, implementation of staggered dismissal times, temporary traffic management measures, and utilisation of the vacant plot in front of the school as a paid parking facility.
They appeal to the sense of urgency and responsibility of authorities, stressing the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent any potential tragic incidents from occurring.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...