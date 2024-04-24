Parents flag traffic congestion outside schools in Sector 26, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Demanding safety and well-being of their children, concerned parents of students from schools in Sector 26 here have raised urgent alarms regarding chaotic traffic situation in the area during pickup times.

A recent decision to prohibit parking in front of schools has inadvertently led to a surge in traffic chaos, leaving children vulnerable to potential accidents and health hazards. Parents were increasingly concerned as they face the prospect of receiving fines for parking violations, while their children were left exposed to harsh elements under the scorching sun.

The concentration of six educational institutions along the same road, coupled with its pivotal role as a major connection between Chandigarh and Panchkula, poses a significant challenge for traffic management. However, parents stress that it was the responsibility of the administration to prioritise safety of children and work towards finding viable solutions that cater to the interests of all stakeholders involved.

The parents have urged the Traffic Department and Department of Education to convene an emergency meeting to address the pressing issue. Proposed solutions given by the parents include establishment of designated pickup points, implementation of staggered dismissal times, temporary traffic management measures, and utilisation of the vacant plot in front of the school as a paid parking facility.

They appeal to the sense of urgency and responsibility of authorities, stressing the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent any potential tragic incidents from occurring.

