Home / Chandigarh / Parents of man killed in mishap awarded Rs 21L

Parents of man killed in mishap awarded Rs 21L

Accident took place on the Saha-Shahabad road three years ago
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed the insurance company, driver and owner of a truck to pay Rs 21,02,000 in compensation to the parents of a 29-year-old youth who died in an accident three years ago.

Sunehari, mother, and Mam Chand, father of the deceased Vikram, and other claimants, all residents of Ambala district, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act. They said on November 29, 2021, Vikram was going from his native village of Shergarh towards Saha for his duty on a motorcycle.

His brother Rajesh Kumar, was also going towards Saha on a separate motorcycle. When Vikram reached the Saha-Shahabad road from the road connecting his village, a truck hit his motorcycle. He fell down and run over by the truck.

Vikram’s right leg got crushed under the wheels. He also suffered serious injuries on the head. He was admitted to a hospital where he died during treatment. The claimants said Vikram was worked as a welder with a private company and earned Rs 18,000 per month. The family was dependent on his salary to meet all household expenses.

The driver and owner of the truck opposed the petition. They claimed that the truck was involved in no accident.

After hearing of the arguments, the tribunal held that the claimants were entitled to Rs 21,02,000 compensation along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum from the date of claim petition till its realisation.

