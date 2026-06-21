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Home / Chandigarh / Parents seek lodging facilities for players at judo tourney in Chandigarh

Parents seek lodging facilities for players at judo tourney in Chandigarh

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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According to the mandate of the Judo Federation of India (JFI), boarding, lodging, transportation and other expenses are borne either by individuals or their respective states.
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The recently concluded National Cadet Judo Championship in Chandigarh left many questions unanswered as participants, who had come from different states, had to pay from their own pocket for food and lodging.

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According to the mandate of the Judo Federation of India (JFI), boarding, lodging, transportation and other expenses are borne either by individuals or their respective states.

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“The state association cannot really do anything. Rather, we had made arrangements by managing resources from our own end to give players a good platform to play,” said an official of the host association.

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“It would have been good had the boarding and lodging facilities been provided to all players. I know it’s difficult in individual sports, considering the high participation, but for national events, it can be arranged,” said Prithvi Singh Kadiyan, a parent.

‘Not easy to travel to different places’

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“Also, the JFI can conduct qualifiers at the state level, and only top players should be allowed to participate in the all-India meet, which may put a little burden on the parents and the host association,” he added. Another parent said at the national level where, participants should be provided with accommodation and good food by the national body. “It’s not easy for many to travel to various places for tournaments,” said Vikas Dahiya.

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