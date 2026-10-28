Park at schools, walk to nearby markets, says Chandigarh Police advisory

With markets expected to witness a heavy rush ahead of Diwali, the Traffic Police have issued an advisory for the public, which will remain in force from October 28 to November 8.

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Residents have been advised to walk to nearby markets wherever possible, avoid peak hours and carpool to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads. Motorists have also been urged to park in designated spaces without occupying extra room, remain patient during traffic jams and avoid unnecessary honking.

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The police warned that vehicles parked on roads could be towed or clamped. Parking or driving on cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways is also prohibited. Those whose vehicles are towed or clamped can contact the Traffic Helpline at 1073 or the emergency number 112.

To ease the parking crunch, designated parking spaces have been arranged at government schools near markets. These can be used after school hours and throughout the day on holidays until Diwali.

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For the Sector 8 market, parking is available at Government Model High School, Sector 8-B. Visitors to the Sector 15 market can use Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15-C, near the gurdwara. Those visiting Sector 18 can park at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18-D.

For the Sector 19 market, parking is available at Government High School, Sector 19-D, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19-C. Visitors to the Sector 20 market can use Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-B, and Government Model Senior Secondary School and Government Model High School, Sector 20-D.

For Sector 22 market, the designated parking facilities are Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-A, and Government Model High School, Sector 22-C. Visitors to the Sector 29 market can park at Government Model High School and Government High School, Sector 29-B, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 29-A.

Those visiting Sector 30 can use Government Model High School, Sector 30, while visitors to the Sector 32 market can park at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 32-C. For Sector the 34 market, parking is available at Government Model High School, Sector 34-C.

For Sector 35 market, the designated sites are GMH School, Sector 35-D, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35-C. Visitors to Sector 36 can use GMH School, Sector 36-C. For the Sector 37 market, parking is available at GMH School and GMS, Sector 37-C, while visitors to Sector 38 market can use GMH School, Sector 38-D.

For the Sector 40 market, motorists can park at GMH School, Sector 40-A, and Government Model School, Sector 40-B. Visitors to Sector 41 in Badheri can use Government Model School, Sector 41-D. For the Sector 44 market, parking is available at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, while visitors to the Sector 45 market can use Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 45-D.

Visitors to Sector 46 market can use the parking facility at Government College, Sector 46, and Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 46-D. For the Sector 47 market, parking is available at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 47-C.

In Mani Majra, motorists can park at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Government Model High School near the bus stand, and Government Model High School, Mani Majra.

The police also cautioned motorists against leaving valuables inside their vehicles.