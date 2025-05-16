Park Hospital launches advanced robotic gynaecological surgery

Park Hospital, Mohali, has launched advanced robotic gynaecological surgery. The hospital is equipped with the most advanced Da Vinci surgical robot and the latest fourth-generation robotic platform, said Dr Vimal Vibhakar, Medical Director of the hospital, during a press conference on Thursday.

The robot-assisted arms are found to be more stable and precise, and can reach the innermost regions of the body more easily than a human hand. Therefore, this surgery ensures greater accuracy, enhanced motion range, and better dexterity for surgeons, said Dr Preeti Jindal, Director of Robotic Gynaecological Surgery.