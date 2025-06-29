DT
PT
Park Hospital launches advanced robotic kidney transplant facility in Mohali

Park Hospital launches advanced robotic kidney transplant facility in Mohali

Kidney failure doubles over the past decade due to increasing rates of hypertension
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:26 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
A hospital in Mohali has launched an advanced robotic kidney transplant facility on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference, Dr Priyadarshi Ranjan, director of Robotic Urology and Renal Transplant at Park Hospital, said that besides robotic transplants, the hospital is equipped to perform all type of living donor transplants, including high-risk, paediatric swap cases, ABO-incompatible (non-blood group specific) and redo transplants.

The prevalence of chronic kidney failure has almost doubled over the past decade due to increasing rates of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, stress, and unhealthy eating habits, said Dr Mukesh Goyal, director of nephrology.

