Park Hospital Mohali raises awareness on rising trends of obesity in young Indians

Doctors from Park Hospital, Mohali addressed the rising obesity rates and health risks in young Indians. Dr Amit Garg, Senior Associate Director of Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery, shared a concerning study, stating, “70% of India’s urban population is obese or overweight, putting the country in the middle of a fat explosion.”

He shared that according to a study published in Lancet, India ranks just behind the US and China in obesity rates, with 30 million adults overweight or obese.

Dr Vimal Vibhakar, Senior Consultant General Surgery and Medical Director, stated, “Obesity is caused by poor eating habits, not just overeating, and can affect anyone. Losing 5-10% of body weight can prevent many obesity-related diseases. In some cases, surgery is the best option.”