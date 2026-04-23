Park Hospital uses surgical glue in Tricity’s first tacker-free hernia repair

In a significant breakthrough in minimally invasive surgery, Park Hospital, Panchkula, successfully performed Tricity’s first-ever laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair using IFABond surgical glue for mesh fixation and peritoneal flap closure.

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The surgery was performed by Dr Suvir K Gupta, Director & HOD – Laparoscopic (MIS) & General Surgery at Park Hospital, along with his surgical team.

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This advanced procedure eliminates the need for conventional tackers and barbed sutures, marking a major step toward safer, more efficient, and patient-friendly hernia treatment. The technique not only enhances surgical precision but also significantly improves patient recovery outcomes.

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Dr Gupta emphasised that adopting innovative, evidence-based techniques is crucial for improving patient outcomes while also making advanced treatments more accessible and affordable.

The clinical advantages of the procedure include; reduced postoperative pain, shorter operative time and cost-effective treatment.