 Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet : The Tribune India

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Councillors want details tabled | Refuse to take up 24 agendas

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Councillors hold placards during an MC House meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 6

None of the 24 key development agendas could be taken up today as the Municipal Corporation House meeting got postponed after councillors, cutting across party lines, demanded that the financial details of the previous parking contract be tabled to discuss alleged fraud by the contractor.

Hold CBI inquiry

Who has benefitted? Bring a detailed financial agenda. There should be a departmental or CBI probe. Kanwarjit Singh Rana, Senior Deputy Mayor

The UT police had booked paid parking contractor Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd for allegedly submitting three fake bank guarantees of Syndicate Bank amounting to Rs 1.65 crore. The firm had failed to pay the licence fee of around Rs 7 crore to the MC.

Mayor Anup Gupta announced deferment of the meeting after he had arguments with Senior Deputy Mayor Kanwarjit Singh Rana. Both belong to the BJP.

At the outset, the councillors insisted on tabling of details of the parking contract within two hours, and till then, no agenda would be taken up. Gupta told the House that the details would be tabled within 10 minutes and that the agendas should be taken up. However, Rana insisted on tabling the details first. A seemingly angry Mayor then deferred the meeting.

Raising the matter earlier, the Senior Deputy Mayorsought a departmental or CBI inquiry. Carrying placards, AAP councillors also stormed into the well of the House. The Congress and ruling BJP councillors wondered how the fraud could be committed without the connivance of MC officials and sought a CBI inquiry.

The Mayor later announced a five-member committee to coordinate with the police and probe the matter. If needed, the matter would be reported to the CBI, he added. He also said the UT Chief Vigilance Officer would probe the role of officials in the scam.

Rs 1.65-crore fake guarantee

UT cops had booked previous parking contractor for submitting three fake bank guarantees of Rs 1.65 cr. Contractor had failed to pay licence fee of Rs 7 cr to MC

How it transpired

  • Councillors insist on contract details, refuse to take up agendas till then
  • AAP councillors storm into well of the House, protest over the issue
  • Mayor seeks to take up agendas, but defers meeting after argument with Senior Deputy Mayor

Officers’ role to be probed

  • Mayor has formed a 5-member panel to assist probe
  • UT Chief Vigilance Officer to probe role of officials
  • Issue will be reported to the CBI for probe, if required

Development agendas listed

  • FASTag-enabled parking mgmt system at 89 lots
  • Installation of integrated solid waste processing plant in Dadu Majra
  • 20% to 100% price hike of 75 food items at Night Food Street, outside PU
  • Policy on temporary tables/ chairs in front of eateries

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

3
Punjab

Woman takes lift to Moga from Karnal resident, later flees with car leaving owner behind

4
Nation

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP's Prayagraj

5
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

6
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

7
Nation Explainer

Is Artificial Intelligence taking layoff decisions, taking over human jobs?

8
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

9
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

10
Nation

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Top News

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...

More trouble for Imran, court junks his plea on arrest warrant

More trouble for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, court junks his plea on arrest warrant

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out late Monday night


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches’ Dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

850 cops to ensure peaceful Holi in Chandigarh

Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

NCR records cleanest winter air since 2018: Report

Ashram flyover extension opens, to cut Delhi-Noida travel time by 25 min

Delhi Metro services to begin at 2.30 pm on Holi

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Ward 78 residents hold sit-in at MC office

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

No relief from snatching incidents in city, two more cases reported

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products