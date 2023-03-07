Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 6

None of the 24 key development agendas could be taken up today as the Municipal Corporation House meeting got postponed after councillors, cutting across party lines, demanded that the financial details of the previous parking contract be tabled to discuss alleged fraud by the contractor.

Hold CBI inquiry Who has benefitted? Bring a detailed financial agenda. There should be a departmental or CBI probe. Kanwarjit Singh Rana, Senior Deputy Mayor

The UT police had booked paid parking contractor Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd for allegedly submitting three fake bank guarantees of Syndicate Bank amounting to Rs 1.65 crore. The firm had failed to pay the licence fee of around Rs 7 crore to the MC.

Mayor Anup Gupta announced deferment of the meeting after he had arguments with Senior Deputy Mayor Kanwarjit Singh Rana. Both belong to the BJP.

At the outset, the councillors insisted on tabling of details of the parking contract within two hours, and till then, no agenda would be taken up. Gupta told the House that the details would be tabled within 10 minutes and that the agendas should be taken up. However, Rana insisted on tabling the details first. A seemingly angry Mayor then deferred the meeting.

Raising the matter earlier, the Senior Deputy Mayorsought a departmental or CBI inquiry. Carrying placards, AAP councillors also stormed into the well of the House. The Congress and ruling BJP councillors wondered how the fraud could be committed without the connivance of MC officials and sought a CBI inquiry.

The Mayor later announced a five-member committee to coordinate with the police and probe the matter. If needed, the matter would be reported to the CBI, he added. He also said the UT Chief Vigilance Officer would probe the role of officials in the scam.

Rs 1.65-crore fake guarantee

UT cops had booked previous parking contractor for submitting three fake bank guarantees of Rs 1.65 cr. Contractor had failed to pay licence fee of Rs 7 cr to MC

How it transpired

Councillors insist on contract details, refuse to take up agendas till then

AAP councillors storm into well of the House, protest over the issue

Mayor seeks to take up agendas, but defers meeting after argument with Senior Deputy Mayor

Officers’ role to be probed

Mayor has formed a 5-member panel to assist probe

UT Chief Vigilance Officer to probe role of officials

Issue will be reported to the CBI for probe, if required

