Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the UT Police has arrested Sanjay Sharma, director, Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, for allegedly submitting fake bank guarantees of Rs 1.65 cr to run 57 paid parking lots in the city.

The police said they were now trying to trace Anil Kumar Sharma, contractor of the agency. Both suspects belong to Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, SP (EOW) Ketan Bansal, along with MC Mayor Anup Gupta and Commissioner Anindita Mitra, said the case was registered on March 6 and Sanjay was arrested on March 7. He is currently on police remand, which will end tomorrow.

Asked for the reason to keep the arrest under wraps for so long and why the suspect’s involvement in the case and modus operandi were not being disclosed to the media, the SP said: “We cannot reveal any more information as of now as more suspects are to be arrested in the case.”

On whether the police had found involvement of any MC or bank official in the case, he said: “The investigation is still on and nothing can be said in this regard for now.”

MC chief Mitra said the corporation had already marked a departmental inquiry in the matter and a report would be received in 14 days. The process to blacklist the company had been started. Besides, a committee of councillors had been formed by the Mayor to ensure such discrepancy did not occur in the future. The panel would also coordinate with the police to assist in the ongoing case.

“In the future, we will ensure the parking fee paid by visitors is credited to the MC’s bank account via digital mode and the contractor is paid later,” the MC chief added.

The company was allotted contract to operate and manage 57 parking lots in the city for a period of three years in January 2020. As per the terms and conditions, three bank guarantees of Syndicate Bank amounting to Rs 1.65 crore were deposited by the company.

It was alleged after the contractor failed to pay the licence fee of around Rs 7 crore, the MC made a claim to cash the bank guarantees, but the bank stated no such guarantees had been issued by its branch.

Acting on the complaint, a case of cheating was registered against the company at the Sector 17 police station.