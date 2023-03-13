 Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees : The Tribune India

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Hunt on for contractor Anil Sharma: Police

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the UT Police has arrested Sanjay Sharma, director, Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, for allegedly submitting fake bank guarantees of Rs 1.65 cr to run 57 paid parking lots in the city.

The police said they were now trying to trace Anil Kumar Sharma, contractor of the agency. Both suspects belong to Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, SP (EOW) Ketan Bansal, along with MC Mayor Anup Gupta and Commissioner Anindita Mitra, said the case was registered on March 6 and Sanjay was arrested on March 7. He is currently on police remand, which will end tomorrow.

Asked for the reason to keep the arrest under wraps for so long and why the suspect’s involvement in the case and modus operandi were not being disclosed to the media, the SP said: “We cannot reveal any more information as of now as more suspects are to be arrested in the case.”

On whether the police had found involvement of any MC or bank official in the case, he said: “The investigation is still on and nothing can be said in this regard for now.”

MC chief Mitra said the corporation had already marked a departmental inquiry in the matter and a report would be received in 14 days. The process to blacklist the company had been started. Besides, a committee of councillors had been formed by the Mayor to ensure such discrepancy did not occur in the future. The panel would also coordinate with the police to assist in the ongoing case.

“In the future, we will ensure the parking fee paid by visitors is credited to the MC’s bank account via digital mode and the contractor is paid later,” the MC chief added.

The company was allotted contract to operate and manage 57 parking lots in the city for a period of three years in January 2020. As per the terms and conditions, three bank guarantees of Syndicate Bank amounting to Rs 1.65 crore were deposited by the company.

It was alleged after the contractor failed to pay the licence fee of around Rs 7 crore, the MC made a claim to cash the bank guarantees, but the bank stated no such guarantees had been issued by its branch.

Acting on the complaint, a case of cheating was registered against the company at the Sector 17 police station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

5
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

6
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

7
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

8
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

9
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

10
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Frida...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Two riders stab Bathinda man to death at Zirakpur

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory