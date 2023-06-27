Parking: Five hurt in clash

Tribune News Service

Dera bassi, June 26

Five persons were injured in a clash between two groups over parking.

Balkar Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, reported that he had asked his driver, Vipul, to park a vehicle in front of a closed shop. Gurmail Singh Multani of Chhat started an argument over the parking of the vehicle there. He, along with his relative Inderjit Singh, reached there.

When he asked the reason for the argument, both Gurmail and Hari Singh started beating them.

Gurmail, on the other hand, reported that he was going home after closing his shop when a vehicle stopped near the shop. Five persons alighted from it and started abusing and beating him.

The police have registered a case in this connection.