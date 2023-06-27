Parking: Five hurt in clash

Dera bassi, June 26
Five persons were injured in a clash between two groups over parking.
Balkar Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, reported that he had asked his driver, Vipul, to park a vehicle in front of a closed shop. Gurmail Singh Multani of Chhat started an argument over the parking of the vehicle there. He, along with his relative Inderjit Singh, reached there.
When he asked the reason for the argument, both Gurmail and Hari Singh started beating them.
Gurmail, on the other hand, reported that he was going home after closing his shop when a vehicle stopped near the shop. Five persons alighted from it and started abusing and beating him.
The police have registered a case in this connection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...