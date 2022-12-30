Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 29

Even as the Municipal Corporation is planning to introduce smart parking system (FASTag) at all 89 facilities in the city, users are being made to pay for mismanagement and chaos at most such lots. Visitors have to grapple with haphazard parking and lack of space in the absence of enough attendants for proper management on a regular basis.

Vehicles are often parked haphazardly in lots, including the Kiran Cinema market and mobile phone market in Sector 22; Bank Square, office of the Medical Officer Health and Empire Store lane in Sector 17; and spaces at Sectors 26, 34 and 35.

Discrepancies galore Haphazard parking by visitors

Not enough attendants to guide vehicles, streamline flow

2 & 4-wheeler zones violated

No working boom barriers Choke zones in city Kiran Cinema market and mobile phone market in Sector 22

Bank Square, office of Medical Officer Health, Empire Store lane in Sector 17

Parking lots in market places of Sectors 26, 34 and 35 Contractor owes MC Rs 6.76 crore Contract firm Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which operates 57 lots in city, owes Rs 6.76 cr to MC

89 (32+57) paid lots in zones I and II allotted on a licence fee basis through two e-tenders in 2020

There was provision for extension of contract up to 5 years based on performance

Three-year period of the two zones will expire on Jan 31 and 23, 2023, respectively

In the absence of staff inside to guide the vehicles, disorderly parking is rampant, leaving little room for movement in lanes. Even when the parking is full, most of the times, vehicles are allowed in, leading to chaos.

Most of the parking lots do not have working boom barriers. Besides, at some lots such as the Sector 22 mobile market, two-wheelers and four-wheelers do not follow dedicated parking zones and end up clogging up space meant for the other category.

No extension The MC House has decided not to extend the three-year contract and is going in for a fresh tender. — An MC official

At the mobile phone market parking, barely enough space is left for cars to manoeuvre through the lane narrowed down due to haphazard parking. In the absence of one-way norm, the lanes are choked as vehicles approach from opposed sides. Further, there are no parking attendants to monitor the movement of vehicles, leading to unruly scenes.

“Parking attendants are least bothered about managing chaos. As one enters the lot, they are only concerned about getting Rs 14 in change. There is no one to guide the driver. People often fight over it,” says RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, a senior citizens’ body.

“Each time a tender is allotted, tall promises of improving the facilities are made, but these never get implemented. This has been the norm in the past three parking contracts. Visitors are suffering, as officers look the other way,” he adds.

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents’ Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), says: “Parking contractors are merely collecting entry fee. Whether there is space inside or not, they let everyone in. No one is there to manage vehicles. Making the lots smart is welcome, but it should reflect on the ground.”

For their part, MC officials say they have imposed numerous fines on the two contractors managing the lots in the city on account of discrepancies. “Some improvement has been seen, but more needs to be done. The MC House has decided not to extend the three-year contract and is going in for fresh tender,” says an official. The contactor collects Rs 14 fee for from four-wheelers and Rs 7 from two-wheelers.