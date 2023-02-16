Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 15

Using parking lots in the city remains an ordeal for visitors and shopkeepers alike as chaos prevails owing to the absence of attendants. Haphazard parking often results in lack of space for vehicles to manoeuvre, leaving many stranded.

The Municipal Corporation had decided to take over all 89 paid parking lots from two agencies after their contracts expired on January 30.

Busy parking lots in Sectors 17, 35 and 22 are brimming with wrongly parked vehicles these days. Many vehicles are seen stationed right behind those parked in slots, thus blocking their way.

MC had decided to take over all 89 paid parking lots from two agencies after their contracts expired on January 30.

Random parking is rampant as two-wheelers and four-wheelers seldom use designated spaces. “I have been waiting for the driver of the car parked right behind mine with its handbrake on. I have to pick up my mother for an urgent piece of work. I am stuck,” says Raman, a college student, at a Sector 35 parking lot.

Traders, too, are at the receiving end. Praveen Duggal, president, Kiran Block Market Association, Sector 22, rues: “The MC should depute one or two employees in each parking lot to manage vehicles. Having witnessed chaos inside our market, we have hired three workers for Rs 1,800 each. They didn’t show up today, giving customers hard time moving in and out.”

With few motorists conforming to designated slots, space meant for two is often occupied by a single vehicle.

MC officials, however, reason hiring staff will take time as it is not possible to engage workers and arrange point of sales (POS) machines within a short span.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says: “We had taken possession of the parking lots immediately. We had started the process of engaging staff and getting POS machines from banks through e-tendering process. From February 21, we will have operational parking lots. People will have a choice of digital and cash payment.”

The tendering process to hire a parking contractor will begin later, the MC chief said.

Councillors, cutting across party lines, had refused to accord approval to an agenda for extension of licence for all 89 lots to the two contractors.

The House had instead resolved that the civic body would run the parking spaces till the time a new agency was hired.

