Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Will streamline operations from February 21, says civic body

Haphazardly parked cars leave little space for two-wheelers to move in Sector 35-C, Chandigarh. Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 15

Using parking lots in the city remains an ordeal for visitors and shopkeepers alike as chaos prevails owing to the absence of attendants. Haphazard parking often results in lack of space for vehicles to manoeuvre, leaving many stranded.

Twin payment option for users

From February 21, parking lots will be fully operational. People will have choice between digital and cash payment. Tendering process to hire contractor will begin later — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

The Municipal Corporation had decided to take over all 89 paid parking lots from two agencies after their contracts expired on January 30.

Busy parking lots in Sectors 17, 35 and 22 are brimming with wrongly parked vehicles these days. Many vehicles are seen stationed right behind those parked in slots, thus blocking their way.

Can’t hire workers instantly, says MC

The Municipal Corporation says it is not possible to engage workers and arrange POS machines instantly. MC had decided to take over all 89 paid parking lots from two agencies after their contracts expired on January 30.

Random parking is rampant as two-wheelers and four-wheelers seldom use designated spaces. “I have been waiting for the driver of the car parked right behind mine with its handbrake on. I have to pick up my mother for an urgent piece of work. I am stuck,” says Raman, a college student, at a Sector 35 parking lot.

Traders, too, are at the receiving end. Praveen Duggal, president, Kiran Block Market Association, Sector 22, rues: “The MC should depute one or two employees in each parking lot to manage vehicles. Having witnessed chaos inside our market, we have hired three workers for Rs 1,800 each. They didn’t show up today, giving customers hard time moving in and out.”

With few motorists conforming to designated slots, space meant for two is often occupied by a single vehicle.

MC officials, however, reason hiring staff will take time as it is not possible to engage workers and arrange point of sales (POS) machines within a short span.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says: “We had taken possession of the parking lots immediately. We had started the process of engaging staff and getting POS machines from banks through e-tendering process. From February 21, we will have operational parking lots. People will have a choice of digital and cash payment.”

The tendering process to hire a parking contractor will begin later, the MC chief said.

Councillors, cutting across party lines, had refused to accord approval to an agenda for extension of licence for all 89 lots to the two contractors.

The House had instead resolved that the civic body would run the parking spaces till the time a new agency was hired.

Disorderly parking leads to chaos

  • Busy parking lots in Sec 17, 35 and 22 are full of haphazardly parked vehicles, causing snarl-ups
  • Most of the vehicles are seen parked right behind those parked in slots, thus blocking the way of the other vehicles
  • Two-wheelers and four-wheelers are often parked in non-designated spaces, leading to further chaos in lots
  • As many fail to follow slot system, space meant for two is often occupied by a single vehicle

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...

After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life

After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life

Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...


