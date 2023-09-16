Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 15

Pay at the entrance and keep driving through lanes looking for vacant space in jam-packed parking lots.

This is the scenario at most of the major parking lots in the city. Be it Sector 34, 35, 22 or 17, visitors have a tough time finding parking space in the absence of attendants to guide them. Even though the MC has taken over the parking lots, there is hardly any improvement when it comes to providing a hassle-free parking.

Even if parking lots had no vacant space at all, workers deputed at the entrance let vehicles in after collecting fee. Visitors keep driving through lanes looking for vacant space. Haphazardly parked vehicles add to chaos.

During a random check at the parking lot in front of an air hostess institute at Sector 34, it was found that the staff continued to let vehicles in despite the facility being full to capacity. There was no one to guide them inside the lot. In the parking lot at the Sector 17 Bank Square, a number of visitors were seen doing the rounds of the lanes.

There was chaos at the Sector 22 mobile market parking lots. Two-wheeler and four-wheelers were parked at each other’s marked space. There was no attendant to guide them. Visitors were left to fend for themselves inside the lot.

Similar was the scene at Sector 35. “Visitors have a tough time here. Till the time parking operations are handed over to a professional body or RWAs, it will continue to be like this. They are just looting the public by levying parking charges,” said Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC).

After the previous firms’ contract expired in February this year, the civic body could not finalise a fresh tender. The MC House had approved free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles, while it proposed double the charges for vehicles not registered in the tricity. The UT Administrator had asked the MC to review the proposal.