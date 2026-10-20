Parking lots, diversions in place to manage Dasehra rush in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued an advisory to manage the heavy rush of vehicles at various locations on October 20 on the occasion of Dasehra.

Parking areas have been designated and diversions marked for celebrations at three locations from 5 pm to 7 pm.

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People attending the Dasehra festivities at the Sector 17 Parade Ground will be allowed to park their vehicles in the parking lots of Sector 22-A and 22-B markets, the Sector 17 Football Ground, the areas in front of and behind Neelam Cinema, and the parking area next to the ISBT in Sector 17. The traffic heading to the ISBT roundabout, Sector 17/18 light point, Sector 22 Aroma light point, Sector 18/19/20/21 roundabout and the Sector 16 cricket stadium turn will be diverted or regulated for the general public between 5 pm and 7 pm.

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At the Sector 46 Dasehra Ground, parking will be available in the market next to the booth market. From 5 pm to 7 pm, the road from the Sector 45/46 light point towards Sector 46, and from the Sector 46 B&C T-point towards the Dasehra Ground will be diverted or regulated.

At the venue opposite the Sector 34 gurdwara, parking will be available at the Sabzi Mandi Ground, near Sham Mall, near the Library Building, as well as the open ground near the Sector 33-D Market. From 5 pm to 7 pm, traffic on the road from Sector 34-A and D near the dispensary towards the Sector 34 market, as well as on the road from the Sector 33/34 light point towards Sector 34, will be diverted or regulated.

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“People have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated lots without taking up extra space, and to avoid “No Parking” zones, where vehicles will be towed or clamped. Residents have also been asked not to park or drive on cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways. Those whose vehicles are towed or clamped can contact the Traffic Helpline at 1073 or the emergency number 112,” the advisory stated.

Celebrations at nearly 50 locations

Dasehra celebrations will be organised at around 50 locations across Chandigarh.

A 106-ft effigy of Ravana, the tallest in the city, will be set afire at Sector 46.

Besides, effigies of the demon king Ravana, Kumbhakarana and Meghnad will be burnt at several places, including the Sector 17 Parade Ground and Sectors 43, 41, 42, 37, 30, 7, 22, 20, 29 and 34, as well as Ram Darbar, Dadumajra, Dhanas and Bapu Dham.