Parking Mess: Improve system or pack up, Railways tells contractor amid staff ‘high-handedness’

Boom barrier stuck on car’s bonnet amid argument.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 14

Taking a dim view of repeated complaints, the Railway authorities have served a notice on the parking contractor, asking him to improve the system or pack his bags.

Citing “high-handed behaviour of staff”, a railway official said the notice was issued following regular complainants, including that of unwarranted charges and misbehaviour by parking lot attendants.

Review in a few days

We will review system in a few days. If there is no change, another notice will be served. The final notice will be of termination. Mandeep Bhatia, DRM, Ambala Division

Held up deliberately

I won’t pay a penny. You hold up vehicles in long queues knowing full well there is a short window for free passage. A driver to parking attendant

“The notice was served for high-handed behaviour of staff. They have been asked to improve or face termination. We will again review the system in a few days. If there is no change, another notice will be served. Finally, we will issue a third notice for termination,” Mandeep Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division, Northern Railway, told Chandigarh Tribune.

After a series of reports in these columns highlighting chaos at the parking lot, the Railways has been claiming to have made certain changes to mitigate the issue, especially during peak hours, but it seems to have had little impact on the ground.

A visit to the city railway station at 8.30 pm on Monday, when the New Delhi-Kalka Shatbadi arrives, revealed no change in the management of parking system. Visitors continued to be harassed and forced to pay Rs 50 or Rs 200 for breach of the six-minute free pick-up and drop-off window. Most of the visitors ended up paying the penalty despite getting stuck in long jams at the exit counter of the parking lot. Fights and arguments were witnessed between visitors and parking attendants over hefty charges at the exit counter. Every second driver objected to levy of charges owing to long queues caused by frequent fights.

“I had to pay Rs 200 during my last visit. Today, you are asking for Rs 50. I won’t pay a penny this time. You hold up vehicles in long queues knowing full well there is a thin window for free passage,” reasoned a young driver while arguing with an attendant.

Another visitor was asked to cough up Rs 200. The surprised driver paid Rs 50 and refused to pay more, finding it unwarranted. This triggered a verbal duel with the attendant, before he was finally let go.

A woman in the passenger seat too took exception to hefty charges. After an argument, her driver was asked to park the vehicle to one side. The parking staff told her to complain to the Railway authorities if she found the charges high, but she insisted on not paying the amount.

In the melee, the automatic boom barrier crashed onto a vehicle as its driver tried to leave amid the argument. The boom barrier got stuck on the vehicle’s bonnet and was later removed by the staff. The visitors accused the staff of misbehaviour. Visitors have been urging the Railway authorities to ease the free window. Once the window is breached, they are charged Rs 50 for up to 15 minutes and Rs 200 thereafter.

Reality check: No end to wrangling

  • Railways has been claiming to have made changes to mitigate chaos at parking, but there is little impact on the ground
  • A visit by a Chandigarh Tribune team at 8.30 pm on Monday revealed no change in the management of parking system
  • Visitors were charged hefty fee for breaching six-minute window, leading to arguments with parking contractor’s staff
  • Many refused to pay charges saying they were made to wait in long queues due to arguments at exit counter

