Parking row turns violent; family attacked in Kharar

A parking dispute in Ik Onkar Housing Society, Khanpur, Kharar, turned violent on Saturday. A group of assailants barged into a resident’s house, assaulted his family members and vandalising his SUV.

According to a complaint filed by Neeraj, he and his family returned home in their SUV after attending a marriage function in Una. They found a car parked in the passageway near their house had blocked their way. When he objected to the parking, an argument broke out with the car owner and other residents.

The family subsequently went inside their house. However, a group of people, including women, allegedly barged into the house, abused and assaulted them with sticks and rods. The assailants also damaged Neeraj’s newly purchased SUV, parked outside the house. The complainant alleged that several more people joined the attackers as the dispute escalated, and his family members were assaulted and misbehaved with.

Based on the complaint, the police have named six persons, including Hemant Kumar (Jind), Vikas Punia, Vineet, Aadi and Raunak. An unidentified woman and nine to 10 other unidentified persons have also been booked under Sections 333, 303(2), 324(5), 351(2), 190 and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).