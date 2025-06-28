Parks or parking lots? Residents rue loss of green spaces

For morning walkers and children playing in public parks, the increasing number of cars parked at the green spaces have become a major inconvenience. Residents rued the Municipal Corporation’s failure to take any action against those turning the green spaces into parking lots.

Members of resident welfare associations lay the blame on civic body officials. Hitesh Puri, chairperson of the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said with the number of vehicles growing, the figure of those encroaching upon parks in residential areas has also gone up.

Many of the associations’ members have raised the issue in their monthly meetings, calling for action.

Surinder Singh, a resident of Sector 22, said each family in the city normally owns two or more cars. “The parks in Sector 22 have been turned into parking lots completely. Those coming to the market are also parking their vehicles in the parks. Even the shopkeepers leave their vehicles in the parks for the full day,” he added.

Jyoti Rani, a resident of the area, said cars parked in the green spaces are a common sight in Sector 22, adding, “The children cannot play in the parks and senior citizens also cannot use the area for their morning and evening walks.”

According to the Ravinder Singh, a resident of Sector 43, the situation in his area is so dire that residents have removed the railings around the parks to to park their vehicles there.

Major RS Gujral, who resides in Sector 35, said the problem was more acute in sectors with a large population.

Vehicles parked at public parks are also a fairly common sight in the southern sectors, where residents are living in multi-storey flats. Kamal Kant, a resident of

Sector 46, said there was an immediate need to reclaim the parks for their intended purpose.

“The parks are what make the city beautiful. So to preserve the basic character of the city, we must preserve the parks,” said Puri, who suggested that the Chandigarh Administration explore more options like community parking.

Sanjiv Chadha, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, meanwhile, said the problem stems from inadequate parking and the administration and Municipal Corporation must meet all stakeholders to arrive at practical solutions.

“There is space at the community centres and schools that can be utilised for parking purposes. The space behind markets may also be developed as a parking lot,” he added.