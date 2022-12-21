Parminder Singh Toor takes oath as chief of Mohali Bar Association

Mohali, December 20
Parminder Singh Toor was sworn in as president of the Mohali Bar Association on Tuesday. Toor said his immediate priorities would be to make arrangements for chambers for new lawyers. The repairs of the lift for the third and fourth floors would be undertaken shortly and the shifting of consumer court from to the District Administrative Complex expedited, he added.
