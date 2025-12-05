DT
Home / Chandigarh / Parry killing mirrors Naulta hit, cops identify key suspect

Parry killing mirrors Naulta hit, cops identify key suspect

Sources say Parry knew the suspect who shot him and had even picked him up on Monday evening, minutes before the firing

Sheetal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:30 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
The inconsolable kin of Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, as the body arrives at his house in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
The investigation into the murder of Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, has gathered momentum, with the city police identifying a few suspects, including a strong suspicion on fugitive shooter Piyush Piplani.

The case has once again brought Piplani into focus. He had claimed responsibility for the June killing of Sonu Naulta and boasted of backing from Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi. His name resurfaced after hashtags linked to him appeared in online posts claiming responsibility for Parry’s killing, a tactic investigators say gangs use to inflate notoriety and strengthen extortion networks.

Panchkula police officers familiar with the probe say the execution bears a stark resemblance to the June killing of former kabaddi player Sonu Naulta, for which Piplani is also wanted. In Naulta’s case, relatives had alleged that Piplani, once a friend and confidant, had met him just days before orchestrating the attack.

A similar pattern appears to have emerged in Parry’s murder. According to police sources, Parry knew the man who shot him and had even picked him up on Monday evening, minutes before the firing, to speak to Lawrence Bishnoi on a new phone. Investigators now suspect this was part of a deliberate conspiracy to isolate Parry and strike at the opportune moment. Despite significant headway by the Panchkula Police in detaining co-conspirators linked to the Amravati Enclave attack, Piplani remained untraceable.

While the Chandigarh Police have shortlisted suspects, officers remain uncertain about their precise roles in Monday evening’s killing, leaving several crucial pieces of the puzzle unsolved.

Parry was murdered on Monday evening after the Bishnoi gang suspected him of having a role in the murder of their financier Sippa, who was killed in Dubai. Parry was reportedly on a call with Lawrence when he was shot at point-blank range by the man sitting in the passenger seat of his Kia Seltos.

The gang rivalry surrounding Parry’s murder escalated sharply this week after gangster Hari Boxer released a fresh audio message, widely viewed as a direct counter to Goldy Brar’s emotional voice note issued a day earlier. Boxer reiterated the Bishnoi gang’s claim that Parry was eliminated for allegedly colluding with Brar and Rohit Godara’s factions, and turned the audio into a stinging personal attack on Brar — once part of the Bishnoi syndicate during the period it claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

This pattern of gangsters releasing audio notes, counter-statements and clarifications online has now become routine, each attempting to justify hits and lay blame on former allies. Meanwhile, preliminary findings suggest at least seven bullets struck Parry in the chest and heart, with 11 rounds fired at close range, leaving little doubt the assailants intended to ensure his death.

Parry’s last rites were performed on Wednesday at the Sector 25 cremation ground.

The Panchkula Police have confirmed that two CIA teams are assisting in tracking movements of the suspects who abandoned a white Creta in MDC Sector 5.

Even as gangsters trade barbs online, investigators across Chandigarh and Panchkula are still searching for the shooters. Beyond the immediate task of finding the killers, officers privately acknowledge a deeper concern: the unchecked spread of gangster culture in the Tricity.

