Parshuram Jayanti marked with fervour

The Sri Brahmin Sabha (Regd), Sirhind, celebrated Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti with fervour at Shri Sanatan Dharam Mandir. Renowned bhajan singer Raj Kamal Sharma captivated the gathering with soulful renditions and members of the Shri Krishna Sankirtan Mandal, Bassi Pathana, presented devotional performances.

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Addressing the congregation, chief priest Acharya Yograj Shastri urged people to follow the path shown by the Gurus and emphasised the need for connecting children with their cultural and religious roots. He highlighted the life and teachings of Parshuram, noting his dedication to the welfare of humanity.

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Sabha president Varinder Rattan and patron RN Sharma highlighted the organisation’s ongoing activities and upcoming projects.

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Eminent personalities and children from local families who excelled in academics and sports were honoured on the occasion.

Free health camp organised

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Camps providing free health services, including physiotherapy, eye check-ups and blood tests, were also organised as part of the event.

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, former minister Harbans Lal, and former MLAs Kuljit Singh Nagra and Didar Singh Bhatti were also in attendance at the event. Senior citizens, led by Satpal Puri, Vivek Sharma, former president, and several other members of the community also attended the prayers.

Similar functions were organised at Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh, Khamano, Bassi Pathana, Nandpur Kalor, and Chuni, among other towns.