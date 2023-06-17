Partially burnt body of woman found in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

The partially burnt body of a woman was found near an under-construction building on the Nabha Sahib-Dayalpura road on Friday morning.

The police said some bangles on the victim’s wrists and a half-burnt blanket had been recovered from the scene. It is suspected the victim was murdered elsewhere and the body was brought to the spot in a bid to dispose it of by setting it on fire.

Panic spread in the area after construction workers noticed the body in the morning. The police were informed around 8 am. The police took the body in their possession and sent it to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

Zirakpur SHO Simranjit Singh said the body had been burnt to such an extent that it was difficult to identify it.

Half-burnt pieces of blanket were found nearby, which suggested the body was wrapped in it and brought to the scene. The police were scouring the CCTV footage of the area after initiating an investigation.